OKC Teen Tied Up During Home Invasion

Two suspects are on the run after tying up a teenager overnight during a home invasion in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded late Tuesday night at a home near NW 84th Street and Western Avenue.

“Somebody was home at the time the burglars forced their way in,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight.

A teenage boy was inside while his parents were out to dinner. Police said two masked men broke in through the back door. The boy was bound with zip ties, as the suspects stole a few items.

Police said a piggy bank, a game console and some DVD’s were taken, but nothing of significant value.

His parents came home after the incident and saw their son running out of his bedroom with his hands tied together. The officer on scene wrote in the report that the teen was “noticeably shaken up” and “trembling”.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and police said he is going to be okay.

At this time, there are no definitive descriptions of the suspects, but police said they are both men, possibly Hispanic.

Anyone with information on the home invasion should contact Crime Stoppers.