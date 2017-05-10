OKC Teen Tied Up During Home Invasion - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Teen Tied Up During Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:
Two suspects are on the run after tying up a teenager overnight during a home invasion in Northwest Oklahoma City. Two suspects are on the run after tying up a teenager overnight during a home invasion in Northwest Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two suspects are on the run after tying up a teenager overnight during a home invasion in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded late Tuesday night at a home near NW 84th Street and Western Avenue.

“Somebody was home at the time the burglars forced their way in,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight.

A teenage boy was inside while his parents were out to dinner. Police said two masked men broke in through the back door. The boy was bound with zip ties, as the suspects stole a few items.

Police said a piggy bank, a game console and some DVD’s were taken, but nothing of significant value.

His parents came home after the incident and saw their son running out of his bedroom with his hands tied together. The officer on scene wrote in the report that the teen was “noticeably shaken up” and “trembling”.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and police said he is going to be okay.

At this time, there are no definitive descriptions of the suspects, but police said they are both men, possibly Hispanic.

Anyone with information on the home invasion should contact Crime Stoppers. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.