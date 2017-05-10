Owner Charged With Manslaughter For Deadly Dog Attack In NW OKC

The owner of the dogs that fatally mauled an elderly woman in NW OKC, back in April, has been charged with manslaughter.

Antwon Burks, 31, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for the deadly attack.

Cecille Short, 82, was walking her dog in a neighborhood in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Rd., on April 6, when the attack occurred. Both she and her dog were killed.

In court documents, the District Attorney states that Burks “willfully and without justifiable or excusable cause, while owning one or more mischievous dogs…allowed [the dogs] to go at large or without ordinary care.” Burks has not been arrested.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.