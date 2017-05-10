Police Search For Suspect, Believed To Be Connected To 2 Armed R - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Search For Suspect, Believed To Be Connected To 2 Armed Robberies

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are on the lookout for a suspect believed to be involved in a pair of armed robberies at metro convenience stores.

One robbery occurred at the Phase 3 Gas and Convenience store, located near NE 23rd St. and I-35, around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Surveillance footage from inside the gas station shows the suspect enter holding a pistol, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gloves and something covering his face. The clerk complies with the suspect’s demands and hands over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspect then flees on foot.

Based on the surveillance footage from the Phase 3 robbery, investigators noticed that a suspect wearing very similar clothing robbed the Express Discount Grocery, located near W. Britton Rd. and N. Shartel Ave., on May 1. During this robbery the suspect fired a shot inside the store.

If you recognize the person, or have any information regarding these crimes, you are asked to call OKCPD Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.  

 

