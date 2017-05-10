Sulphur FD Investigation Possible Arsons

The Sulphur Fire Department is investigating multiple fires that appear to be intentionally set.

The town's fire chief says they were dispatched to three fires Friday all within 16 minutes or so of each other.

Jeremy Joslin lives on W 15th in Sulphur. On Friday night, his bedroom was set on fire minutes after he left his home. While he was gone, he got a call from his landlord saying his house was on fire.

Before Sulphur firefighters could respond to Joslin's call, though, they were dispatched to another fire just a couple streets over.

Sulphur Fire Chief Gary Tingle says he believes they were intentionally set and are connected. The police and fire departments are still investigating.