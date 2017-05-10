Sulphur FD Investigation Possible Arsons - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sulphur FD Investigation Possible Arsons

Posted: Updated:
via KXII via KXII
SULPHUR, Oklahoma -

The Sulphur Fire Department is investigating multiple fires that appear to be intentionally set.

The town's fire chief says they were dispatched to three fires Friday all within 16 minutes or so of each other.

Jeremy Joslin lives on W 15th in Sulphur. On Friday night, his bedroom was set on fire minutes after he left his home. While he was gone, he got a call from his landlord saying his house was on fire.

Before Sulphur firefighters could respond to Joslin's call, though, they were dispatched to another fire just a couple streets over.

Sulphur Fire Chief Gary Tingle says he believes they were intentionally set and are connected. The police and fire departments are still investigating.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.