A teen was tied up by two men who broke in his family home near NW 84th and Western late Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Police say.

When the teen's parents returned home from dinner, they found a broken window, their 13-year-old son tied up, and their home ransacked. Stolen items include a PlayStation 4, a box of DVDs, and a piggy bank with an unknown amount of money inside.

The suspects were wearing masks. Police say they may have broken into the wrong home.

The teen did not suffer any injuries.