Local Leaders Gather Today To Discuss Poor Road Conditions

Today, local speakers will meet to discuss solutions on fixing Oklahoma's roads.

According to a newly released report, Oklahoma drivers lose $5 billion annually as a result of driving on roads that are deteriorated, congested, and that lack some desirable safety features.

The findings were released in a report from TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group. The report also finds the average driver in the Oklahoma City urban area loses nearly $2,200 annually.

The report, Oklahoma Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State's Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility, examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety, and the impact of transportation funding cuts within the state. In addition to statewide information, the report contains regional data for Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Today local speakers are joining TRIP to highlight the findings and discuss possible solutions. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.