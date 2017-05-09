Your 2 Cents: Russell Westbrook Calls Oklahoma City 'Home' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Russell Westbrook Calls Oklahoma City 'Home'

A new commercial features Thunder star Russell Westbrook touting his journey home, home to Oklahoma City.   

And a lot of fans hope that means he'll sign a new long term contract with the Thunder.   

I hope he will too, but I take the commercial with a grain of salt.  

Here's what you had to say: 

Mary first, "I think he is sincerely wanting to help build this Oklahoma team and continue to show the character he showed his fans and team this past season."

Shelly says, "We will wait to see. I agree he is a different person than that other guy. Russell has a family, that is wife, not a mother. He is settled."

From Keith, "After KD, I wouldn't blame Oklahomans if they don't believe anything a local sports team member says about the town they play in.." 

Eugene writes, "Get the man help!!! That's management's job! He has shown he's all in and the Thunder need to reciprocate ASAP!!"

Jennifer says, "We need the media to quit trying to run him off, just because KD left. You all (media) have been trying to run Stoops off since his 1st season yet he is still here." 

Finally, from Debra, "I'll take it at face value! He is Home! Now who is planning the baby shower for the new Westbrook?!"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents. 

