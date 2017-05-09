Parents Charged, Accused Of Taking Children From Legal Guardian In Del City

Two people were charged Monday after police said they took their children from their legal guardian.

Kayla Absher, 28, and Cory Sutphin, 24, were both charged with three counts of child stealing and one count of child abuse.

According to the affidavit, Del City police were called shortly before 6 p.m. on April 28 to a home in the 3300 block of Del Rancho Road in reference to a kidnapping . The legal guardian told police Sutphin and Absher "had maliciously and with force" taken three children, ages 8 years, 5 years and 8 months old.

The legal guardian told police she had been assaulted by the two non-custodial parents in her attempt to keep the children from being taken.

During a struggle with witnesses, Sutphin tried to take the 8-month-old child and dropped the child onto the roadway. The child hit his head on the pavement which caused cuts to the top of the infant's head, according to court documents.

Absher took the 5-year-old girl and threw herself on top of the girl in an attempt to keep witnesses from taking the child back, the affidavit stated.

Police contacted the parents after news reports of the incident circulated and the parents turned themselves and the children in to police custody about 10:30 p.m.

According to the affidavit, the 8-month-old child suffered a minor skull fracture as a result of the altercation.

Police said Absher and Sutphin "admitted to going to the residence with the intention of taking their children from the guardian."

Absher and Sutphin are both being held in the Oklahoma County jail.