3 Critical After Motorcycle, SUV Collide In SW OKC

Emergency crews on the scene of an injury crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in SW OKC, Tuesday evening.

First responders were called out to the crash near NW 39th St. and S. May Ave. Authorities tell News 9 three people were transported from the scene to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Police have shut down S. May Ave. in both directions, between SW 39th St. and SW 40th St., while crews work the scene.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.