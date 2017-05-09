Severe Storms Possible Wednesday In Central OK

Tuesday evening will be quiet and mostly cloudy for most. Storms are possible in the panhandle. Our storm system out west is crawling east and will bring higher storms chances in northwest Oklahoma overnight and into late Wednesday morning.

There is only a slight chance they make it into central Oklahoma. If these storms do make it into central Oklahoma, they have a low threat of becoming severe with damaging wind and hail.

Storm chances increase Wednesday afternoon mainly along and east of Interstate 35. Another wave comes out Wednesday night, bringing a low threat of severe storms to western Oklahoma.