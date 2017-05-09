Altus Woman Blames United Airlines For Losing Deceased Daughter's Luggage

An Altus woman is searching for answers after United Airlines lost her deceased daughter’s belongings while on the way back from scattering her ashes in Indonesia.

Jennifer Pittman, 32, died suddenly on Dec. 13th. Her mother, Mary Winters, lives in Altus, and to fulfill her daughter's wishes she scattered Pittman's ashes in the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, a few weeks ago. However, on the flight back to Oklahoma City, Winters said United lost a bag that held her daughter's last possessions.

"It might be just clothes and shoes and pieces of jewelry, but they are pieces of her, and I can't replace those pieces of her," Winters said.

A United spokesman Tuesday night told News 9 the airline hopes to get winter's bag back "very soon."