Perkins: KD & Russ Back On Speaking Terms

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
After almost a year of outside speculation about their relationship, it appears that Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are back on speaking terms, according to former Thunder teammate, Kendrick Perkins. 

While appearing on TNT Monday night, Perkins had this to say about Westbrook and Durant: 

Not only did Perkins break the news that Westbrook and Durant are speaking, but he added that he wouldn't be surprised if Durant eventually came back to Oklahoma. Perkins also went on to say he thinks Westbrook will re-sign with the Thunder. 

"In my opinion, I don't think Russ going nowhere," Perkins said. "He's that type of guy, he want to stick it out, he just wants you to give him the pieces and he wanna roll with it. He not going and trying to run or chase."

Perkins spent four years in OKC with Westbrook and Durant, and was very known to be very close to both guys. 

