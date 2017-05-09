Visitor Climbs Into Zebra Enclosure At OKC Zoo "On A Dare" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Visitor Climbs Into Zebra Enclosure At OKC Zoo "On A Dare"

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo said a 16-year-old male visitor intentionally climbed two barriers and entered the Grevy’s zebra’s habitat, around 1:20 p.m Monday.

Zoo staff said they were alerted by guests and responded immediately.

“The safety and security of both our guests and animals is our priority. Our animal habitats are designed both to keep animals in and to keep the public out so situations such as this do not occur,” said OKC Zoo Deputy Director Barry Downer.

The teen told zoo staff he jumped into the habitat “on a dare” from his friends.

Security officers contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department, who arrested him on a complaint of criminal trespassing.

“The young man put himself in a serious situation, which endangered himself, our animals and staff,” said Downer.  

Zoo staff said the visitor had no physical contact with the animals.

