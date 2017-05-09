Missing Oklahoma Woman Found Dead

Authorities say a missing Oklahoma woman has been found dead, days after a Silver Alert was first issued.

Police in Wilburton, Oklahoma said the body of 73-year-old Carole Kirkpatrick was found Saturday. Her body was found near a creek in Latimer County, shortly after police discovered her vehicle.

Authorities believe the car was swept off the roadway during a flash flood.

Kirkpatrick was first reported missing May 5, after her grandson went to her home and found it vacant.