Guns, Drugs, Stolen Vehicles Recovered In Raid In SE OKC

Two people were arrested after an Oklahoma City police unit, serving a search warrant at a home on the southeast side of the metro, turned up thousands of dollars in stolen vehicles, guns and drugs.

Members of the Santa Fe IMPACT unit arrested 48-year-old David Koivisto and 40-year-old Amber Kornele at a home in the 11000 block of SE 115th St., a neighborhood just to the east of Stanley Draper Lake, last week.

During a search of the property, investigators recovered three stolen vehicles, a black 1986 Oldsmobile 442, a red 2000 Ford Mustang, a 2002 John Deere backhoe, and a stolen 2014 32-foot-long gooseneck trailer.

Investigators also found several guns, one of which was reported stolen, 12 ounces of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an unspecified amount of cash.

Both were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail; Koivisto for a number of drug and firearms complaints and Kornele on drug complaints. No details on a possible bond have been released.