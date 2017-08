A northwestern Oklahoma City church is without two vehicles and an enclosed trailer full of items after they were stolen from their parking lot.

On April 30, a silver sedan pulled into Christ's Legacy Church at NW Expressway and Morgan Rd. in the night. A person got out of the sedan and opened a storage barn behind the building, according to police. Once inside, the suspects got away with a 2004 Chevy van, a 2005 Chevy minivan, and a trailer full of other items. After leaving, one of the suspects even went back to the barn to close the gate behind them.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.