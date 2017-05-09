OKCPD Arrests Two After Tip Leads Them To Cache Of Stolen Property

Oklahoma City Police discovered a massive amount of evidence found in a raid at a single home, including drugs, guns, cash, cars, and even a backhoe.

Last week, members of the Oklahoma City Santa Fe IMPACT Unit served a search warrant at a home near SE 119 and Anderson after receiving a tip on drug activity at the address.

Inside the house, in addition to meth and marijuana, investigators seized six guns, one of which was stolen. Outside, police found a couple of stolen cars, a backhoe, and a gooseneck trailer, all totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

48-year-old David Koivisto was arrested for a number of drug and firearms charges and 40-year old Amber Kornele was arrested for drug charges.

Both are expected to face charges later today.