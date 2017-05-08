Power Outage Reported In NW OKC

A power outage was reported Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to OG&E's System Watch, 2,240 customers are without power near Classen Boulevard and NW 23 Street. The outage was first reported shortly after 8:45 p.m.

Less than 100 customers are also without power in other parts of Oklahoma City.

OG&E said it is assessing the outage, but have not given a time of restoration.

If you are without power, call (405) 272-9595 if you are in Oklahoma City or (800) 522-6870 in other OG&E areas.