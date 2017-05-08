Power Outage Reported In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Power Outage Reported In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A power outage was reported Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to OG&E's System Watch, 2,240 customers are without power near Classen Boulevard and NW 23 Street. The outage was first reported shortly after 8:45 p.m. 

Less than 100 customers are also without power in other parts of Oklahoma City.

OG&E said it is assessing the outage, but have not given a time of restoration. 

If you are without power, call (405) 272-9595 if you are in Oklahoma City or (800) 522-6870 in other OG&E areas.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
