Black Bear Spotted By Couple In Wayne - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Black Bear Spotted By Couple In Wayne

WAYNE, Oklahoma -

 A black bear sighting Saturday about an hour south of Oklahoma City is still the buzz in McClain County.

Michelle Albert and her family had just returned from Lake Texoma to the home in Wayne Saturday night, when they saw the bear.  Albert said a neighbor's dogs quickly chased the 150-pound bear up a tree.  Albert's husband, Tim, shot video and photos of the bear with his iPhone.

"And He would kind of shake the branches and the dogs would kind of jump," Michelle Albert said. "This is right out of National Geographic. ... It was crazy."

Game Warden, Brian Meskimen, said black bear sightings in this part of Oklahoma are extremely rare.  He said the animal was left alone, until it scurried away from the area about an hour later.

