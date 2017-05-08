Warm Weather Sticks Around In OK, Storms Expected Later In The Week

Skies stay mostly clear Monday night, with temperatures dropping to the low 60s. A chance for storms will remain in the panhandle Monday night.

Tuesday will be another nice day with lots of sun and highs back in the low 80s. We'll keep a chance of storms going in the panhandle Tuesday evening. There is a low threat any of these storms become severe out there as well.

Storm chances increase for the rest of the state Wednesday morning. There may be a second round of storms later Wednesday evening. Both rounds have a low threat of becoming severe.

