Report: Charles Walker To Sign With Philadelphia Eagles

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
After failing to hear his name called during the 2017 NFL Draft, it looks like former Oklahoma defensive lineman, Charles Walker, has finally landed with a professional team. Walker is set to sign a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

Walker, who was named to the Preseason All-Big First Team before the start of this past season, made the controversial decision to leave the OU football program in mid-November to prepare for the draft. ESPN's draft guru, Mel Kiper, said before the draft that he believed Walker would've been a first round pick if he would've played the whole season.

