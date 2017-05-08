Power Outage In OKC Caused By Dump Truck

Power to thousands of customers in southwest Oklahoma City was restored just after 5 p.m.

More than 8,000 customers reported being without in southern and southwestern Oklahoma City around 3:30 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Gas & Electric company (OG&E).

According to OG&E’s system watch, approximately 8,100 customers in the area of Interstate 44 and Airport Rd. are being affected by the outage. Power was restored around 5:15 p.m.

OG&E said the outage was caused when a dump truck bed crashed into some power lines. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Outage in S/SW OKC restored. Issue was Dump truck bed in power lines. — OG&E (@OGandE) May 8, 2017