White Water Bay Text & Win Giveaway Official Rules

2017 WHITE WATER BAY

oFFICIAL rules (KwTV)

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. ("DMA") except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.news9.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS 9 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest ("Contest Entities") and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.



2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS9 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.



3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.



4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.



5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS9, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.



6. "Contest Officials" designated by the management of NEWS9 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.



7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.



8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.



9. NEWS9 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.



10. How to enter: Participants may enter by watching News 9 This Morning between 5am-7am each weekday starting Monday June 26, 2017 through Friday June 30, 2017. When the commercial spot reveals the "Keyword," participants must text the keyword to the short code (79640) provided. Only one entry per person, per day. Deadline to enter is 9:00am (CST) the same day the cue to text airs.



11. Alternate form of Entry: mailing or delivering a post card entry to NEWS 9: 2017 WHITE WATER BAY TEXT & WIN, 7401 N Kelley Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Entries must include participant's name, age, address, daytime phone number, e-mail address, and name of Text & Win Contest or prize. All entries must be received no later than 9:00 a.m. on the day the drawing occurs. Only postcard entries will be accepted via mail or hand delivery. Only one entry per person, per day. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.



12. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:



a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;



b. News 9 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;



c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News 9;



d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;



e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or



f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.



13. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner's notification by NEWS9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.



14. Prize: Two (2) tickets to White Water Bay. Total Prize Value: $78.79. Two (2) winners will be selected, by random number generator, on the following date: 6/30/2017.

15. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner provided by NEWS9. The signed Statement of Prizewinner must be received by NEWS9 within ten (10) days of the winner's notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.



16. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.



17. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.



18. Complete rules are available at NEWS9 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at news9.com.



Standard messaging charges apply per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. For Full Terms & Conditions, please visit (79640)" Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at http://store2.hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp



Full terms and conditions are also available at news9.com.