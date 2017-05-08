Fire Crews Douse Heavy Equipment Blaze At Bricktown Construction Site

The Department of Defense is giving military commanders the go ahead to disable drones seen over bases.More >>
North Korea's military says President Donald Trump's warning of "fire and fury" if it threatens the U.S. is a "load of nonsense."More >>
