Fire Crews Douse Heavy Equipment Blaze At Bricktown Construction Site

Fire crews were called in to douse a blaze of some heavy construction equipment at a site in Bricktown, Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 100 block of Charlie Christian Ave., near Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd., around 10:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 10:45 a.m., but Hazmat was called in to cleanup a hydraulic fluid leak.

The machine that burned was a concrete crusher. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is the concrete crusher that burned near Sheridan/Lincoln. Haz-Mat 5 on scene now dealing with hydraulic fluid that leaked. pic.twitter.com/8MRpMwWoLj — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 8, 2017