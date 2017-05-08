Fire Crews Douse Heavy Equipment Blaze At Bricktown Construction - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Fire Crews Douse Heavy Equipment Blaze At Bricktown Construction Site

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
Photo courtesy @OKCFD Twitter page. Photo courtesy @OKCFD Twitter page.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Fire crews were called in to douse a blaze of some heavy construction equipment at a site in Bricktown, Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 100 block of Charlie Christian Ave., near Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd., around 10:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 10:45 a.m., but Hazmat was called in to cleanup a hydraulic fluid leak.

The machine that burned was a concrete crusher. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.