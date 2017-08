A handful of demonstrators showed up at the Capitol Monday demanding that legislators raise taxes on oil and natural gas production. That tax, called the Gross Production Tax has become a major sticking point in the budget.

Democrats say they will not back other tax increases to help bridge the $900 million budget gap unless Republicans back the Gross Production Tax. Although Republicans hold the majority in the House and the Senate, some Democrat votes are needed to pass any revenue-raising measures.

