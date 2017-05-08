Oklahoma Gasoline Prices Unseasonably Low

The average price of regular-grade gasoline is down for the sixth straight week in Oklahoma.

The statewide average is $2.07 per gallon of regular unleaded, down $0.09 from a month ago.

AAA says the trending decline is due to an unseasonable glut of gasoline in the U.S. market, record high refinery production rates, moderate demand and a recent drop in crude oil prices.

The national average is $2.35 per regular unleaded, down $0.04 from one month ago.

Only one state has a lower price average today than Oklahoma: South Carolina at $2.06.