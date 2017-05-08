OU Law Dean Nominated By President Trump To Federal Court

One person is dead following a shooting in downtown Stillwater, Tuesday.More >>
One person is dead following a shooting in downtown Stillwater, Tuesday.More >>
Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for four Oklahoma counties following tornadoes and other severe weather.More >>
Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for four Oklahoma counties following tornadoes and other severe weather.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.