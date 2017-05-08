Time Ticks Down As Budget Debate Heats Up - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Time Ticks Down As Budget Debate Heats Up

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The battle over the budget is now in the home stretch. Gov. Mary Fallin said lawmakers have just ten days fix the budget, but critics say there’s more time.

We are now entering the final three weeks of the 2017 session. But state law only allows lawmakers two more weeks to pass any revenue raising measures. Gov. Fallin wants to do so by taxing services that aren’t currently taxed, and also increase taxes on tobacco and fuel.

Fallin's plan is said to generate about $840 million to help close an $878 million budget hole. But in response to Fallin’s “ten-day” countdown, prominent anti-tax lobbyist Dave Bond said, “Any state lawmaker who's saying there's less than two weeks left to address the budget is showing that their priority is raising taxes, not funding core services.”

Fallin said she will veto any budget that does not raise revenue. Democrats say they want to raise revenue by raising the gross production tax instead of taxing consumer services.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Is Cannabis Too Lucrative To Be Illegal?

    Is Cannabis Too Lucrative To Be Illegal?

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    The laws against marijuana can't fight the free market, including the $100 billion in annual potential profits and the $28 billion states could reap in tax revenue. Most important, the many forms that marijuana can morph into make it a product that's portable, even potable and able to escape detection if transported across state lines.

    More >>

    The laws against marijuana can't fight the free market, including the $100 billion in annual potential profits and the $28 billion states could reap in tax revenue. Most important, the many forms that marijuana can morph into make it a product that's portable, even potable and able to escape detection if transported across state lines.

    More >>

  • FBI Conducted Raid Of Paul Manafort's Home

    FBI Conducted Raid Of Paul Manafort's Home

    Paul Manafort (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Paul Manafort (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    The FBI raided the home of Paul Manafort, who had served as one of President Trump's campaign chairs during the 2016 presidential race, late last month.

    More >>

    The FBI raided the home of Paul Manafort, who had served as one of President Trump's campaign chairs during the 2016 presidential race, late last month.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.