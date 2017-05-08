Special State Elections Set For Tomorrow - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Special State Elections Set For Tomorrow

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives are up for grabs in an election set for tomorrow.

Voters in Seminole and Pottawotamie counties will cast their ballots for the District 28 seat.

It's a three way race between Republican Zack Taylor, Democrat Steve Barnes, and Independent Cody Presley.

Former state representative Tom Newell resigned last year for a job in the private sector.

Voters in Tulsa County will take part in a primary election to help determine who will fill former District 75 representative Dan Kirby's seat. Kirby resigned from his position in February amidst accusations of sexual harassment.

Skip Steele, Tressa Nunley, Nik Berg, and A.J. Oatsvall are on the ballot for the Republican primary. Jamie Smith and Karen Gaddis will face off in the Democratic primary.

There are also several votes on school district and city propositions.

News 9 will be following all of tomorrow's results.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.