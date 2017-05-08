Special State Elections Set For Tomorrow

Two seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives are up for grabs in an election set for tomorrow.

Voters in Seminole and Pottawotamie counties will cast their ballots for the District 28 seat.

It's a three way race between Republican Zack Taylor, Democrat Steve Barnes, and Independent Cody Presley.

Former state representative Tom Newell resigned last year for a job in the private sector.

Voters in Tulsa County will take part in a primary election to help determine who will fill former District 75 representative Dan Kirby's seat. Kirby resigned from his position in February amidst accusations of sexual harassment.

Skip Steele, Tressa Nunley, Nik Berg, and A.J. Oatsvall are on the ballot for the Republican primary. Jamie Smith and Karen Gaddis will face off in the Democratic primary.

There are also several votes on school district and city propositions.

News 9 will be following all of tomorrow's results.