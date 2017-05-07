One Critically Injured In Interstate 40 Crash Involving Motorcycle

One person was critically injured after a Sunday evening motorcycle crash on I-40 near Walker, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

James Ardoin, 64, was not wearing a helmet and he may have been drinking. Troopers say Ardoin's breath smelled of alcohol.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the accident scene looked so bad, the call came in as a fatality crash involving a biker. However, when troopers responded, they found Ardoin injured but still alive.

Ardoin was eastbound on I-40 when he slid into a truck that was slowing for a previous accident. OHP say Ardoin was following too closely and couldn't stop in time. He fell off of his bike and slid sideways into the truck. The truck driver was not injured.

Ardoin is currently in the hospital in critical condition.