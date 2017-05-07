Breezy, Very Warm Sunday For Oklahoma

Good morning, Oklahoma! Another gorgeous day of 80’s and sunshine.

Winds will strengthen Sunday afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday and Tuesday look warm as well before our next storm system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Severe weather chances ramp up Wednesday afternoon and evening with all modes of severe weather possible.

News 9’s weather team will have more details as the system gets closer, but they’ll continue to watch Wednesday morning as rain then could cut into the threat that afternoon.