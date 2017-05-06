5K Race Benefits Fallen Logan County Deputy's Family - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

5K Race Benefits Fallen Logan County Deputy's Family

CASHION, Oklahoma -

More than 100 people gathered Saturday morning in Cashion for a 5K race to honor fallen Logan County deputy David Wade.

The race was put on by a national organization, Officer Down 5K, and while it wasn't officially a memorial for Wade, it certainly was in his memory.

T.J. Burke, a former Pennsylvania police officer, started Officer Down 5K and said the run was planned before Wade's death as a way to rally the community around law enforcement amid claims they're are under attack. He said Wade's killing was a stark reminder of the support officers need.

In all, about 150 people signed up to run in the morning sun hoping their strides toward the finish line made few in supporting the men and women in blue.

