1 Arrested, 3 On The Run After Crash Involving OKC Officer

Three suspects are on the run following a crash with an OKC Police officer.

Investigators say a pickup slammed into an officer's cruiser at Southwest 25th and Lee, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

The officer is recovering from minor injuries.

Four people bailed out of the pickup, but police soon arrested the driver. Three others haven't been caught.

At this time, police have not released the names of the suspects.

