OKC Police Continue Search For Suspects In Bricktown Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Police Continue Search For Suspects In Bricktown Shooting

The shooting happened underneath the Reno Avenue overpass on the west edge of Bricktown.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Bricktown business community says Thursday night’s double shooting that sent two people to OU Medical center, is a blip on the radar for the popular entertainment district.

The shooting happened underneath the Reno Avenue overpass on the west edge of Bricktown. The victims drove to a nearby Circle K, before EMSA transported them to the hospital. 

Bricktown Brewery Owner Charles Stout said these types of incidents are few and far between.

“I can count on, I’ve been here 25 years, and I can count on one hand how many major violent things have happened here in Bricktown,” he said.

Police said they beef up security all over the district on weekends as well. 

Police are still looking for two suspects who witnesses said were driving a white GMC SUV.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
