Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a man who attempted to burglarize an occupied home.

Officers say the shirtless man, who was captured on surveillance images, walked into the home in the 7100 block of Northwest 7th St., but was confronted by the home owner.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.