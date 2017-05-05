Police: No Credible Threat At Putnam City School, Extra Officers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: No Credible Threat At Putnam City School, Extra Officers Assigned

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police say there is no credible threat at Putnam City North High School on Friday. 

According to officers, a rumor began circulating on school media involving the school at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said they have no evidence that there was any credible threat against the school. 

"The incident appears to be nothing more than a rumor," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. 

There are several officers assigned to the school Friday, but police said there is no reason for concern regarding the safety of the students. 

