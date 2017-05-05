2 OKCPS Employees Injured In School Bus Accident In Spencer Friday

Two employees of the Oklahoma City School District were injured Friday morning when the school bus they were riding in was involved in an accident, according to firefighters.

Authorities say the school bus was rear ended at 4300 North Post Rd. in Spencer. Paramedics said they treated the bus driver and the bus monitor at the scene and they were both taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver and passengers of the car that rear ended the bus were evaluated and were not injured, firefighters said.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.

