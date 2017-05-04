Rider Talks About Being Stuck On OKC Roller Coaster

A stuck roller coaster provided scary moments for some kids at Frontier City Thursday afternoon.

The Silver Bullet Roller coaster couldn't get over the 83 foot tall hump and stopped.

In a news release, Frontier City said the roller coaster safety system reacted “exactly as it was designed” in the case that it could not make a “full cycle."

Nineteen people were rescued. Frontier City staff walked some riders down the catwalk near the roller coaster.

Firefighters helped other riders at the front of the ride because they were out of reach from the stairs.

“It was really terrifying. I didn’t want to look down, but I did. It was a big mistake,” said Caroline Morales who was stuck on the ride.

The park was only open today for a private event called Frontier City's Outdoor Classroom Event.

The Department of Labor told News 9 the Silver Bullet has gotten stuck 3 times in the last ten year; but News 9 archives show the ride has gotten stuck four times, including in 2008, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Department of Labor investigators are still unclear what caused the ride to malfunction Thursday.