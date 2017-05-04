Beautiful Weather Headed To Oklahoma For The Weekend

After a very wet & stormy end of April, some beautiful weather heads our way just in time for the weekend. Thursday evening, those gusty north winds will quickly decrease after 7 p.m as temperatures cool into the 50's. By Friday morning, temperatures will be a little cool in the 40's but abundant sunshine will help warm up those temperatures quickly. Afternoon highs under all that sunshine and much lighter winds will reach into the 70's.

So make those Friday evening plans outdoors and over the weekend as well. A big area of high pressure dominates our weather with plenty of sunshine & warmer temperatures. Saturday afternoon highs under a light south breeze will reach into the upper 70's to low 80's. By Sunday afternoon those high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80's under a south breeze. Looking ahead, our next chance of rain and storms look to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday of next week.

Enjoy the nice quiet weather pattern, I know the weather team will this weekend.

Stay with News9, we'll keep you advised.