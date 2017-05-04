Officials Investigating After Photo, Video Shows Roaches In Guth - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Officials Investigating After Photo, Video Shows Roaches In Guthrie HS Kitchen

Thursday morning, News 9 received photos and a video of insects inside a Guthrie High School cafeteria.
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

A video of a pack of cockroaches scurrying along a wall of the Guthrie High School kitchen Thursday, spurred quick action from the district’s superintendent. 

A student sent the video and a photo of the cockroaches via Facebook Messenger to News 9 early Thursday afternoon. The student who shot the video with his cellphone said he had been doing dishes in the kitchen because he’d recently gotten in trouble. 

By late Thursday afternoon, officials with Guthrie Public Schools was notified of the video and Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson released the following statement:

Obviously, what was contained in the picture is unacceptable. When we were made aware of the picture our staff began conducting an inspection of the area. We treat our buildings for insects on a regular basis. The cafeteria at Guthrie High School is treated monthly and last received a treatment on April 18, 2017. Out of an abundance of caution, we have reached out to our contractor and they are planning to inspect the entire cafeteria this evening. If conditions warrant, they will apply additional treatments.

