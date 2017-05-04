Weiberg Returns To Oklahoma State As Deputy Director of Athletics

Oklahoma State University is bringing back alumnus, Chad Weiberg, to be the Cowboys new Deputy Director of Athletics, it was announced today.

Weiberg owns both an undergraduate degree and a masters degree from OSU, and is familiar with the Big 12 after holding a similar role at Texas Tech since June 2015.

Related: Report: OSU's Jawun Evans Invited To 2017 NBA Combine



"I'm grateful to Coach (Mike) Holder and President (Burns) Hargis for the opportunity to come home to OSU, join this team and be part of building on the history of success and winning that has been established here," Weiberg said. "I look forward to reconnecting with long-time friends, building new relationships and introducing my family to the great people of OSU and the Stillwater community."



During his time in Lubbock, he was the chief operating officer, second-in-command and was responsible for the day-to-day operation of the athletics department. He oversaw the Red Raiders' relationship with apparel provider Under Armour and, along with the department CFO, oversaw TTU's relationship with multi-media rights holder Learfield Sports, as well as other prominent business partnerships.



"My time in Lubbock and at Texas Tech have been both personally and professionally fulfilling and rewarding. I can't thank enough Kirby Hocutt, President Schovanec, and all of the coaches and staff for the incredible opportunity for me and my family to be part of Texas Tech Athletics," Weiberg said. "I know that great things are ahead for the Red Raiders and I look forward to watching the continued success."



In addition to monitoring the overall financial management of the department's annual budget, he also served as the sport administrator for baseball and men's tennis and served as the athletic director's administrative liaison for football and men's basketball. Weiberg supervised those coaching staffs and provided support in budgeting, scheduling, staffing, academics, compliance and recruiting.



He led the selection and hiring process of Brett Masi as men's tennis head coach in 2015 and in Masi's first year, he led the Red Raiders to a share of the Big 12 regular season championship en route to securing Big 12 Co-Head Coach of the Year honors. In his first year as Tech's baseball administrator, the Red Raiders appeared in the College World Series for only the second time in the 67-year history of the program.



"We are excited to bring Chad back home," said OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder. "He has had success everywhere he has been. We know that Oklahoma State University means something to him. He's familiar with us and how we do things and our history, but he also brings a perspective from the outside, which will help us as we continue to explore ways to improve what we do."



Weiberg's background is primarily in fundraising and development, as he worked his way up through those ranks at Oklahoma State from 1995-2004 and then continued his climb at Kansas State from 2004-15.



When Weiberg left K-State for Texas Tech in 2015, he did so from the position of Senior Associate Athletic Director of Development, a title he held since 2011. During his time in Manhattan, he identified, cultivated and grew relationships with key prospects and donors that directly resulted in the funding for construction of more than $195 million in new athletic facilities benefitting student athletes in every sport.



From 2009 until the time he left K-State, he led the development team that completed the $50 million fundraising goal for the Vanier Football Complex in just 13 months, exceeded the athletic department fundraising goal of $185 million as part of K-State's "Innovation and Inspiration" campaign three years ahead of schedule, completed the $81 million fundraising goal for the west stadium center at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and completed the $15 million fundraising goal for the basketball training facility.



With Weiberg assuming the lead role, K-State's fundraising team increased the number of annual donor households from 5,454 in the 2009 fiscal year to 10,156 in the 2014 fiscal year. With that came an increase in total cash gifts from $12.7 million to $46.4 million during that same time frame. Weiberg's team secured 22 private gifts in excess of $1 million. For perspective, K-State had five such gifts in its history prior to Weiberg.



He was honored as the National Fundraiser of the Year by the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD) in 2014.



Weiberg spent the early part of his professional career at Oklahoma State, from where he earned his degree in business administration in 1994 and was quickly hired as the director of corporate sales and donor relations for OSU Athletics from 1995-99. He served as senior director of field operations for the OSU Alumni Association from 1999-2002 before becoming the director of development for the OSU Foundation/College of Business Administration from 2002-03. He held a similar role for OSU Athletics from 2003-04 before moving on to Kansas State.



Weiberg was recognized as the OSU Spears School of Business Outstanding Young Alumnus in 2008 and was honored as one of the OSU MBA program's "50 for 50" as a top 50 graduate in the program's first 50 years in 2011.



A well-respected figure in college athletics circles, Weiberg was a speaker at the 2015 NCAA Convention and was the NAADD Big 12 Conference representative from 2013-14.



Weiberg and his wife, Jodi, have two children, Ella and Grant.