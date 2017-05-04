Sky Sox Slug Way To 6-3 Win Wednesday

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox scored five runs over the fifth and sixth innings to come from behind in a 6-3 win Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers carried a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning before the Sky Sox scored five straight runs, with four runs scoring on two-run homers by Andrew Susac and Ivan De Jesus.

The Dodgers and Sky Sox combined to hit five home runs in the game in front of a crowd of 3,278 as the Sky Sox took a 2-0 lead in the four-game series between the teams.

Wednesday’s loss was the Dodgers’ fourth in a row, creating Oklahoma City’s longest losing skid of the season.

Colorado Springs (15-7) took a quick lead when Lewis Brinson hit a leadoff home run onto the Budwesier Deck in left field to put the Sky Sox ahead, 1-0.

The Dodgers (12-13) answered in the bottom of the inning. Charlie Culberson led off and lined a single into center field. Later with one out, O’Koyea Dickson hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season out to left field to put the Dodgers on top, 2-1.

In the second inning, Dodgers catcher Bobby Wilson homered onto the Budweiser Deck in left field marking his third home run in two games and his fifth homer of the season to extend the Dodgers to a 3-1 lead.

Susac tied the game for the Sky Sox in the fifth inning when he connected on a two-run homer into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left-center field to knot the game, 3-3.

Brett Phillips hit a RBI single into right field that pushed the Sky Sox to a 4-3 advantage in the sixth inning. De Jesus followed and belted a towering two-run homer over the LED board in left field and out of the ballpark to extend Colorado Springs to a 6-3 lead.

Wilmer Font pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs and four hits, one walk and striking out nine Colorado Springs batters. Jacob Rhame (0-1) followed and was charged with the loss.

Colorado Springs starting pitcher Josh Hader (3-2) allowed three runs and five hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts in the win. Tim Dillard was credited with his first save of the season.

