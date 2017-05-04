OSDH: Flu Deaths Rise By 3, No New Deaths Reported In Last Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSDH: Flu Deaths Rise By 3, No New Deaths Reported In Last Week

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three new flu-related deaths have been added to the death total since last week, but according to a report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health none of the deaths were reported since last week.

The more recent report raises the number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season to 96.

Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 18 adults aged 50-64. The remaining 67 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65. All of the newly reported deaths are of adults age 50 or older. 

Tulsa County has had 22 deaths. Oklahoma County has had 15 deaths.

Cleveland County has had seven deaths. Kay County has had six deaths. Rogers has had four deaths. Canadian and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Cherokee, Garvin, Lincoln, Logan, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths. Alfalfa, Beckham, Bryan, Carter, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Grady, Grant, Johnston, Latimer, Mayes, McCurtain, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,355 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Oct. 2, 2016, 5 of those in the last week. 

