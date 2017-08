A Perkins student was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with a threat at the school, according to Perkins Police Chief Bob Ernst.

The threat, the nature of which has not been released, was overheard and reported to school officials who then reported it to police.

Perkins officers performed a search of the high school and deemed it safe, authorities said.

The school has resumed normal operations Thursday, according to police.

The name of the student taken into custody has not been released.