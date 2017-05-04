OHP: 1 Killed In Head-On Collision South Of Minco

One person was killed in a head-on collision south of Minco Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 6:51 a.m. on Highway 81 near CR 1230.

According to OHP, a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Clay Daniel Chaney was traveling southbound on US Hwy 81 when he crossed the center line, and crashed head on into a second vehicle traveling northbound. Both vehicles caught fire upon impact.

Chaney was pinned two hours inside his vehicle before being freed by Grady County Fire Department. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 61-year-old Russel Duane Anderson, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.