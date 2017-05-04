Fallin Visits News 9 To Discuss Budget Fight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Fallin Visits News 9 To Discuss Budget Fight

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With less than two weeks left to reach a state budget agreement, Gov. Mary Fallin is calling on legislators to do more to come up with their own plan if they don't like hers.

A major obstacle to relieve the $878 million shortfall is a stalemate between legislators over where the revenue should come from.

Earlier this week, HB 2365 reached the Joint Appropriations committee. The proposed tax package, which includes a $1.25 tobacco tax, received little support from House Democrats. Fallin chastised legislators for not being able to make revenue raising progress and said she's willing to veto any budget that doesn't include funding for vital state agencies.

When asked yesterday about her thoughts on passing a budget that includes an increased gross production tax, she said, carefully, "I am open to all ideas of anything that will help us close our budget shortfall and fund our core priorities but I don't want to hurt our business climate."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.