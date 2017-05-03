Suspect Arrested In Newcastle Wal-Mart After High-Speed Chase - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect Arrested In Newcastle Wal-Mart After High-Speed Chase

Posted: Updated:
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma -

A suspect took it to the extreme during a high-speed chase. He made some daring turns at more than 100 mph on Highway 37 in Newcastle.

On May 1, just after 6 p.m. in Newcastle, a stolen car rounded the corner onto Highway 37. Officer Jerry White was ready for the pursuit.

Woodrow Greenback was wanted for running from Blanchard Police during a traffic stop and he showed no signs of slowing down.

In dash camera video, the car faded into the distance as Officer White slowed to ensure public safety in the busy intersections. He recorded the driver speeding away at more than 120 mph.

Soon, calls came into Newcastle reporting the car in the parking lot of the Tri City Wal-Mart. With a McClain County Sheriff Deputy as backup, they ran in find Greenback.

Officer White covered an exit when he heard the deputy order the suspect to the ground.

Officer White found approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets, then scolded him.

It sounded like Greenback replied the officer, “Sorry Sir.”

He was arrested for possession of drugs and eluding police. He also gave up the name of a second suspect who bailed from the car during the chase.

