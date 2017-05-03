Your 2 Cents: Congress Warns Airlines To Shape Up - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Congress Warns Airlines To Shape Up

Congress got on board with the airline bashing Tuesday, that's some gall, Congress criticizing any industry about customer service.

A couple of video's that went viral on social media paint a distorted picture of the industry in my opinion, and who we choose to fly with should correct the problems.  

Here's what you had to say, Russell used to travel a lot and writes, "Over the years I have watched them greedily reduce customer safety and comfort as they jam more and more people in a limited space. Surly, crews oversold flights and charges for every conceivable routine "convenience" are the norm now."

Ann writes, "There is absolutely no excuse for what United put that man and family through. It was bestial behavior and United should be ashamed of themselves!"

From Carol, "I think any removing of paying passengers should be taken care of like other airlines did...in the airport, before boarding. United has learned a lesson they should have known years ago."

Thomas says, "The market (demand and access to competition) will ultimately decide what people want and are willing to pay for."

Finally, from Ken, "It's makes me want to book a flight, get booted off and end up with a few grand in my pocket."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents

