Braum's Shrinks Burgers In Favor Of Shakes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK

NEWS

Braum's Shrinks Burgers In Favor Of Shakes

Posted: Updated:

A lot of people are upset at Braum's for shrinking the size of their burgers, but not the price.

Braum's was known for their 1/3 pound hamburgers, but now they're 1/4 pound. News 9 checked and the change is official on their menu.

A lot of people have taken to Braum's Facebook page to complain.

A spokesperson for Braum’s released the following statement about the change:

As a dairy company, we have wanted to include a shake with every combo meal instead of pushing soft drinks for some time now. This was an opportunity to redesign our menu and include a shake with every combo. With the addition of a shake to the combo meals at no additional price, we also decided to move to a quarter pound cheeseburger to maintain the combo value.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
