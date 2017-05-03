Edmond School Talks About TV Series, Teen Suicides

Metro schools are warning parents about a Netflix show that has been criticized with claims it glorifies suicide.

The show "13 Reasons Why" tells the story of a high school girl who commits suicide and leaves behind several clues.

It may be pure fiction, but at many local schools, the subject matter is very real.

In the last five years, four students at Edmond Memorial have taken their own life.

On Tuesday, the high school sent out an alert to parents about the show and encouraged parents to talk with their kids about the subject matter.

“With seriousness of the story lines, we felt it very important to alert our families,” said Edmond Memorial High School Asst. Principal Debreon Davis.

Davis said the letter went out after a few students referenced the show when speaking with a counselor about concerns they had about a friend.

Licensed Family Counselor Donnie Van Curen encourages parents to carefully speak with their child about the subject matter, which includes bullying.

“I’m asking about his school, I’m asking about his grades, I’m asking about his world. Then I’ll asking him ‘what do you think of this deal?’ But I have to have a relationship that seems trustworthy, not me coming at them with an agenda,” advised Van Curen.

Several schools in Edmond have recently sent an email to parents.

That includes five of seven Edmond middle schools.

The email also included the Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

That number is answered by trained professionals in Oklahoma.